Hyderabad: Minor fire breaks out at hotel in Himayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at the kitchen of a hotel in Himayathnagar here on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported as not many customers were present at the time of the mishap, police said. Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

According to the police, the hotel staff noticed fire and smoke emanating from the kitchen and immediately alerted the fire department and police, who rushed to the spot and doused it off immediately.

The LPG cylinders which were stored in the cooking area were shifted to a safer place by the police team and the hotel staff. This possibly averted a major mishap and life loss, officials said.

The Narayanaguda police are investigating.