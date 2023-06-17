Five held for kidnapping by Malkajgiri police

08:49 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Saturday arrested five persons, including a juvenile, who allegedly kidnapped a 13 year-old boy and demanded Rs. 2 crore ransom for his release from the victim’s parents.

The arrested persons were identified as Sunkesula Shiva (22), Sunkesula Ravi (24), Pasika Mahipal (25), Katukoori Dilip (22) and a juvenile. The police seized a car, five mobile phones, a knife, plastic ropes and a screw driver from them.

According to the police, the five persons kidnapped the boy from Malkajgiri on Friday evening and took him in a car to Mahbubabad. The gang called up the boy’s father, who is into construction and real estate, over phone using an mobile app to conceal their identity and demanded a ransom of Rs. 2 crore for releasing the boy.

“Ravi and Shiva had suffered losses in share market and planned to kidnap the boy and collect huge money from the parents. They took help of the remaining suspects assuring to pay them Rs. 20 lakh each,” said DCP Malkajgiri, D Janaki.

On a complaint, the police tracked down the gang to Warangal and rescued the boy. The five persons were arrested.