101 kgs laddu turns special attraction in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:32 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Anjaniputra Real Estates Private Limited chairman Sridhar and managing director Ravi at the 101 kilograms laddu presented to Lord Ganesh in Mancherial on Monday

Mancherial: A laddu weighting 101kgs, kept as an offering to Lord Ganesha here has become a big draw to devotees. A real estate firm installed an idol of Ganesh at 100-feet road in Chunnambatti wada and kept the laddu at the pandal as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Monday.

Anjaniputra Estates chairman Gurrala Sridhar and managing director Pilli Ravi said that they had been celebrating the festival in innovative ways. The huge laddu has become a major attraction in north Telangana, drawing around 5,000 devotees from not only Mancherial, but Peddapalli, Nirmal and Jagtial districts. The laddu was prepared by experienced chefs from Vijayawada who spent five days and it cost nearly Rs 1 lakh. They recalled that a laddu weighing 51 kilograms was offered in 2022. Incidentally, This year’s offering is the heaviest in Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Peddapalli districts.

Devotees can bag laddu through draw of lots

Meanwhile, coupons are given to visitors of the pandal. The holders of the coupons will stand a chance to bag the laddu through a draw of lots to be held at the end of the festival. Similarly, poor-feeding programme is being organised as part of the festival. About 4,000 people are being fed every day. The initiative will be conducted for eleven days.