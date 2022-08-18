Hyderabad: Mother and daughter found hanging in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: A woman and her daughter were found hanging in their house in Borabanda on Thursday afternoon.

According to the SR Nagar police, Tulasi Bai (40) lived along with her daughter Sirisha (16) in the huts near Sarada Cooperative Society in Borabanda. They eked out a livelihood by doing odd jobs after coming here from Dharur of Vikarabad district.

On Thursday evening, local residents found Tulasi Bai and Sirisha hanging to a rod in their house and alerted the police. The police shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and suspecting a suicide, are trying to ascertain the reasons.

Preliminary enquiries by the police revealed that Tulasi Bai’s husband Gopal had ended his life in the same dwelling four years ago due to financial problems. Tulasi Bai has a son aged around nine years, who is staying with a relative.