Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire, none hurt

The incident occurred when the car was proceeding from JNTUH towards KPHB Colony.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire on the road at Kukatpally on Monday night.

Nobody was injured as the driver and passengers managed to escape on spotting flames emanating from the engine.

A short circuit in the engine is suspected to have caused the fire, which eventually gutted the car, police said.

While a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the incident triggered traffic congestion on the busy route.

The traffic police reached the spot and removed the vehicle from the road and cleared the traffic immediately.