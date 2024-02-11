Hyderabad: Prasad Hospital launched at Kukatpally

The multispecialty hospital will be accessible to patients with modern facilities and services, Dr K Suma Prasad, Managing Director, Prasad Hospitals, said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 February 2024, 05:24 PM

Prasads Hospital at Pragatinagar, Kukatpally launched on Sunday.

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art 150-bedded tertiary health care facility, Prasad Hospital was inaugurated by State Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha at Pragatinagar, Kukatpally on Sunday. The multispecialty hospital will be accessible to patients with modern facilities and services, Dr K Suma Prasad, Managing Director, Prasad Hospitals, said.

“We started Prasad Hospital at Nacharam, a 120 bedded multispecialty hospital a few years ago. Now we are launching this 150 bedded hospital at Pragatinagar. Our next venture will be the Prasad Hospital at Manikonda., which will start providing services in another six months. Our main objective is affordable and highest standard care, accessible to common man,” Dr Suma Prasad said.

Malka Komaraiah, partner, Prasads Hospital said that the health care facility is equipped to provide corporate hospital standard care at affordable cost. The hospital has some of the best doctors, many of whom have experience working abroad, he added.

The hospital launch was attended by leaders from various political parties, senior doctors and staff of Prasad Hospitals.