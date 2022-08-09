Hyderabad: NABH accreditation to Maxivision Eye Hospitals

Hyderabad: MaxiVision Eye Hospitals’ Madhapur facility has received accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

The CEO of MaxiVision Group of Eye Hospitals, VS Sudheer said that the accreditation will enable the eye care facility to adhere to quality processes. “Our plan is to get NABH for all our tertiary care hospitals within the next one year. The accreditation also reflects the best standards in terms of infrastructure, quality, and safety processes in our facility,” he said.