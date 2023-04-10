| Hyderabad New 500 Bed Boys Hostel To Come Up In Osmania University

The work for the 500-bed hostel which is expected to complete in a year is for engineering students studying in the University Colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 AM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University administration is on an infrastructure development spree. The foundation stone for a boys hostel will be laid on the university campus here on Tuesday. The work for the 500-bed hostel which is expected to complete in a year is for engineering students studying in the University Colleges.

Last year, the university had commenced works for the construction of a 500-bed boys hostel. Prior to this, a 750-bed Centenary Hostel for girls was commissioned. Currently, there are eight girls and 12 boys hostels on the campus accommodating 4,000 girls and 8,000 boys respectively.

Further, decentralizing the hostel accommodation for students in studying constituent colleges, the university is coming up with a 300 bed capacity hostel at University College of Science, Saifabad and another 250 bed capacity hostel at University PG College, Secunderabad. This will help students cut down their daily commuting time from the university campus hostels to their respective colleges.

Meanwhile, a hostel admission notification for backlog vacancies will be shortly issued by the administration.

