Hyderabad-based RCML signs MoU with Tanzania Government

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited signed MoU with Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to establish a comprehensive inter-institutional cooperation on paediatric care

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: City-based Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited (RCML) on Wednesday announced signing a MoU with Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to establish a comprehensive inter-institutional cooperation on paediatric care.

The MoU facilitated through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will entail setting up fully functional pediatric Centre with ICU, pediatric cardiac catheterization facilities, establishment of pediatric bone marrow transplant program at Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania and knowledge sharing in the field of pediatric heart surgery, pediatric neurological surgery, and pediatric kidney transplant.

The Rainbow Hospitals will also conduct planned operative CT surgery missions and training pediatric CT surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists, interventionists, pediatric intervention cardiologists, cardiac nurses and perfusionists in Tanzania.

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, CMD, Rainbow Children’s Hospital said, “The partnership will benefit both nations greatly because it will not only allow us to treat Tanzanian children in India, but also to support vital training and development initiatives for the medical community”.

The MoU will be valid for a period of three years and the financial arrangement to cover expenses will be mutually undertaken as an agreed cost-sharing responsibility between Rainbow Children’s Hospital and the Ministry of Health, subject to the availability of funds and resources, the press release added.

Also Read IIT-H to fund 75 student innovators as part of BUILD program