Hyderabad News: Asaduddin Owaisi Comments, Metro Services Halt, City’s Name Change To Bhagyanagar

Today's Hyderabad News includes AIMIM's dominance in Charminar, a new road route through ORR, Metro services closure, GMR Airport travel record and the city's name change to Bhagyanagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes AIMIM’s dominance in Charminar, a new road route through ORR, Metro services closure, Asaduddin comments on the BJP, GMR Airport travel record, NCC 75th anniversary, International Jazz Festival, and the city’s name change to Bhagyanagar.