Hyderabad News Today: KCR Discharge, YouTuber Chandoo Sai Arrest, Rameshwaram Cafe Launch

In the latest Hyderabad updates, BRS MLC Kavitha advocates for crucial menstrual leave reform while BRS Chief KCR recovers after hip surgery.

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes BRS MLC Kavitha urging for Menstrual leave reform, BRS Chief KCR discharge after Hip Surgery, Traffic problems due to Prajavani Event, Dip in Hyderabad temperatures, Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe opening, HITEX Kid’s Fair 2023, YouTuber Chandoo Sai arrest, and safety concerns with stray dogs.