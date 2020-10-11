Hyderabad: NGRI urged to work as national integrator

Addressing a virtual inaugural ceremony of Diamond Jubilee Year Celebrations of CSIR-NGRI on Sunday, Prof VijayRaghavan said that NGRI should become a nodal agency between academia and industries

Hyderabad: Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan on Sunday urged the city-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) to play the role of a national integrator with scientific leadership in all geological, geophysical, environmental studies in the country in partnership with academic/research organisations and related industry.

Addressing a virtual inaugural ceremony of Diamond Jubilee Year Celebrations of CSIR-NGRI on Sunday, Prof VijayRaghavan said that NGRI should become a nodal agency between academia (universities, other research labs) on the one hand and industries on the other as well as nurture talents within NGRI for advancement of niche areas of geoscience.

NGRI should contribute to understanding the effects of climate change and biodiversity and modeling of geological consequences viz landslides, inundations, tsunamis in collaboration with leading institutions of other scientific disciplines, he said.

The DG, CSIR, Prof Shekhar C Mande, who was the guest of honor, appreciated the scientific contributions of NGRI including geochemical atlas of India, extensive aquifer mapping carried out in different parts of the country and drone-based geophysical survey system being developed by the institute. Dr VM Tiwari, Director, NGRI, and other senior scientists from the institute were present.

