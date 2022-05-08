Hyderabad: Night of brilliance and glamour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla felicitated winners during the Vysya Limelight Awards held at the JRC Convention in Hyderabad over the weekend. The grand gala night saw Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi walk the ramp as the showstopper for Manepally Jewellers. Many other models from the city set the ramp on fire in Manepally’s latest collection.

Achievers in various fields from the Vysya community received the Vysya Limelight Award during the event. ‘Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ was presented to Vijay Kumar Yerram, the chairman and managing director of Vasavi Group.

Sivakumar Emmadi, founder Vysya Limelight Awards, was also seen interacting with the guests at the grand awards’ night.