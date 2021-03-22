Hyderabad: Nizam’s Museum thief held again for burglary

Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with the Rajendranagar police nabbed Mohd. Ghouse Pasha alias Khooni Ghouse (26), who was involved in 15 burglary cases earlier

Hyderabad: One of the suspects in the sensational Nizam’s Museum theft case was arrested again on charges of burglary on Monday, with the police recovering gold worth over Rs.25 lakh from him.

According to the police, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with the Rajendranagar police nabbed Mohd Ghouse Pasha alias Khooni Ghouse (26), who was involved in 15 burglary cases earlier. These included the theft of priceless artefacts including the gold studded tiffin box from the Nizam’s Museum here in September 2018. He was involved in six cases after being released from jail. Police said gold worth Rs 25 lakh and a knife were recovered from Ghouse Pasha.

He also had two Non-Bailable Warrants pending against him. He was last arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force and Mirchowk police in the Museum theft case in September 2018, after he, along with an associate Mohd Mubeen stole precious artefacts including the golden tiffin box, cup and saucer, and gold spoon, where were used by the Nizam and were kept in the Museum.

He was released from prison in August 2020 and started committing offences again, police said.

