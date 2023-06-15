Hyderabad: Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases selected for ASA fellowship

The honorary fellowship is the highest recognition that the ASA can bestow on senior surgeons and will be conferred to Dr Raghuram during the 144th annual congress of ASA, scheduled to be held in Washington DC in April, 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Founding Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr. P Raghu Ram has been selected for Honorary Fellowship from American Surgical Association (ASA), the oldest and prestigious surgical organization in United States.

The honorary fellowship is the highest recognition that the ASA can bestow on senior surgeons and will be conferred to Dr Raghuram during the 144th annual congress of ASA, scheduled to be held in Washington DC in April, 2024.

Secretary of American Surgical Association and Chairman, Department of Surgery at the Standford University, Prof Mary Hawn, in a letter to Dr Raghu Ram said that the council of ASA has unanimously voted to elect Dr Raghu Ram for honorary fellowship. At present, there are 99 Honorary Fellows from throughout the world.

Dr Raghu Ram, who came back to Hyderabad from UK to spread awareness and treatment on breast cancer, had received honorary FRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons of England in 2022, honorary fellowships from The Association of Surgeons of Great Britain & Ireland (2021), College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka (2020), Chinese College of Surgeons (2020) and FRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand (2019).

Also Read KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre Director felicitated by Telugu Association of London