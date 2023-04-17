Hyderabad: One arrested for murdering teenager

The arrested person Jatpolu Vishnu (23), of Wanaparthy district was known to the victim, who was aged around 16 years, for last few years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:52 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: The RGI Airport police on Monday said that they have solved the mystery behind the murder of a teenaged girl, which was reported at Shamshabad last week, by arresting a labourer for allegedly committing the crime.

The arrested person Jatpolu Vishnu (23), of Wanaparthy district was known to the victim, who was aged around 16 years, for last few years. The victim was residing at Shamshabad and was a native of Wanaparthy, the police said.

Vishnu frequently visited Shamshabad to meet the victim and on several instances even had sexually assaulted her. “For the last four months, the victim was avoiding Vishnu and started maintaining friendship with some other youngsters.

This annoyed Vishnu and on April 11, he asked the victim to meet him near Budhi Sagar Reddy colony. When the victim arrived, Vishnu took the victim to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. Later he killed the girl by repeatedly hitting with a stone on her head,” said ACP Shamshabad, V Bhaskar.

Afterwards, he had left the body at the spot and escaped. The police on finding the body registered a case and took up investigation. After identifying a few suspects the police picked up Vishnu who during questioning admitted to killing the victim. The police arrested Vishnu and remanded him.