Hyderabad: One dead, three injured as car falls off ORR at Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 10:30 AM

Hyderabad: A person has died and at least three more travellers were injured when a car went out of control and fell off the Outer Ring Road at Narsingi on Tuesday.

Rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said.

According to locals, the accident happened when the car was traveling from Gachibowli towards Shamshabad.

On receiving information, the local police rushed to the spot and took up investigation. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Further details of the accident are yet to be known.