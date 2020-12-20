Hyderabad: One more case against instant loan app

The complainant Sai Aravind Dauluri, a resident of Singareni colony in Saidabad had alleged that he had borrowed Rs. 3,500 from of the apps in the month of November and the finance company disbursed an amount of Rs. 2,600.

Hyderabad: One more case was registered against an instant loan app in Saidabad police station on Saturday night for harassing and threatening a borrower.

The complainant Sai Aravind Dauluri, a resident of Singareni colony in Saidabad had alleged that he had borrowed Rs. 3,500 from of the apps in the month of November and the finance company disbursed an amount of Rs. 2,600. As the man repaid the amount in time, the company offered a further loan of Rs.30, 000 to him and asked to repay Rs. 56,000 along with interest amount.

“When Aravind delayed repaying the money, the customer care executives threatened him and started calling up all his contacts over phone and informing them about it. They also shared his morphed photographs and his relative’s pictures on WhatsApp group to pressurize him,” said P Madhava Rao, sub inspector Saidabad quoting the complaint.

Based on a complaint the police booked a case under Section 384, 420, 504,506 of IPC and Section 3 and 13 of A P Telangana Money Lending Act and started investigation.

