Hyderabad: ORR rail line gets final location survey

This line is likely to stretch for a distance of nearly 564 km and is estimated to cost nearly Rs 12,408 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The Outer Ring Rail New Railway Line, one of the important projects in the State, has been sanctioned the Final Location Survey (FLS) by the Railway Ministry, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said on Wednesday.

This line is likely to stretch for a distance of nearly 564 km and is estimated to cost nearly Rs 12,408 crore. It is proposed to be constructed as Outer Ring Rail on the exterior periphery of Regional Ring Road with Rail over Rail at Akanapet, Yadadri, Chityal, Burgula, Vikarabad, Gate Vanampalli, Medak, Siddipet and Gajwel.

This line traverses through districts of Vikarabad, Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy. It also connects important towns like Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, Medak, Akanapet, Siddipet, Gajwel, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ramannapet, Chityala, Narayanapur, Shadnagar and Shabad.

Railway officials said the railway line provides an effective multi-modal connectivity for the new satellite townships and industrial zones which are likely to develop in the upcoming Regional Ring Road. It enables the introduction of additional sub-urban services to Hyderabad. It also enables increasing the long-distance services from Hyderabad to various parts of the country.

To avoid cascading effects on freight trains and to provide hassle free movement over these highly saturated sections, a separate freight corridor Bypass Rail Ring Road around Hyderabad-Secunderabad-Kacheguda region is very much essential for seamless flow of traffic.

