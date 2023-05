Hyderabad: Pallavi Model School students secure 100 per cent passes in Class 10 results

Several students scored a perfect 100 marks in Math, Telugu, Social and AI, the school said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Students of Pallavi Model School Boduppal secured 100 per cent passes as well with Sri Harsha securing first position with 98.6 per cent, while Adbhuth stood second with 97.8 per cent, and M Hemanth Raj and K Abhijit Reddy shared the third position with 97.6 per cent.

