Hyderabad: Passing out parade of 35th batch of Assistant Commandants held at NISA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: The Passing Out Parade of the 35th Batch of Assistant Commandants was held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), the premier training institution of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Additional Director General, South Sector, CISF, Jagbir Singh, who was the chief guest for the event, acknowledged the efforts put in by the trainees, trainers and the staff of NISA in transforming young probationers to effective members of the force. The Assistant Commandant probationers were also awarded Advanced Post Graduation Diploma Certificate by the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, a press release said.

Director NISA, Jose Mohan, presented the course report and S Srinivasa Babu, DIG, Deputy Director NISA, administered the oath of allegiance to the trainees passing out of the Academy and ready to serve the nation.

The parade was followed by integrated security demonstrations highlighting the preparedness of the force to handle any untoward incidents as well as exigencies.