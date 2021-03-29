Hyderabad: Pedestrian hit by two-wheeler, critically injured

According to the police, Challa Kanna Rao (56), a resident of Punjagutta, was walking on the road when the two-wheeler on its way towards the NIMS Hospital hit him

Hyderabad: One person sustained serious injuries when a two-wheeler hit him at Punjagutta on Monday morning.

According to the police, Challa Kanna Rao (56), a resident of Punjagutta, was walking on the road when the two-wheeler on its way towards the NIMS Hospital hit him. Rao fell on the road and sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The Punjagutta police shifted him to hospital for treatment. A case was registered.

