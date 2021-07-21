Hyderabad: Pet health camp to be held on July 25

The event is part of a series of pet health camps that would include sensitisation seminars about stray/community companion animals and adoption of street puppies and kittens

Hyderabad: A pet health camp is being organised by MARS Petcare in association with the animal welfare organisation Vet’s Society for Animals Welfare and Rural Development (VSAWRD) at V Convention Centre, Hitec City on July 25 at 11 am.

The event is part of a series of pet health camps that would include sensitisation seminars about stray/community companion animals and adoption of street puppies and kittens.

In the camp, two mobile dog clinics with one veterinary doctor, one assistant and all medicines required would be present. They would do health screenings, physical examinations, and blood sample collection apart from free Anti Rabies vaccination and deworming, a press release said. Talks will be conducted by veterinarians such as Dr Satish Kumar, Head of the department, Department of Medicine, College of Veterinary Science, and Dr Muralidhar Dasari, founder, VSAWRD.

Many street companion animals were suffering from starvation, homelessness, and disease and with Covid-19 making the situation worse, there is an urgent need to educate and encourage people to treat them with love and compassion in order to create a more humane society, the press release added.

