Rachakonda SOT busts ganja dealers, seizes 500 gm of substance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) on Monday caught two persons who were procuring, selling and consuming ganja and seized 500 gm of ganja from them.

The arrested persons Mohd Layaq (28) and Mohd Feroz (19), both natives of Nagarkurnool were bringing ganja and selling in the city, said the SOT officials.

On a tip off, they were caught at Osmania Hotel Shaheennagar under Balapur police station limits.