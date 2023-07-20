Hyderabad Police caution against Nepal gangs, advise vigilance

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: With the Nepal gangs striking and robbing house owners of their hard earned money, the police have asked the people to take precautions to avoid getting victimized by the gang.

Members of these gangs come here to take up odd jobs like drivers, security guards, cooks and housemaids. Mostly North Indian communities employ them for various tasks and accommodate them in the servant quarters in their houses or provide separate accommodation if they are employed with commercial establishments.

There are thousands of Nepal nationals working in the city. “A few get engaged into criminal activities after being lured with a good and comfortable life. The employer should verify their credentials before appointing them and have complete details of their residence and acquaintances or relatives staying in India,” said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao.

The modus operandi adopted by the gang is one of the gang member gets employed as helper, cook, security guard or drivers with rich families. After getting access to the house, they monitor the activities of the family and wait for an opportunity to loot the house. “When the owners are away, the workers at the house alert their associates who come and collectively loot and escape with valuables,” he said.

The police ask the people to use ‘Hawkeye’ app to upload the details of their domestic helps, servants, watchmen, drivers etc. “In case of those from Nepal the employer should insist on guarantee or surety from the employee or character certificate issued by local police in Nepal,” said another police official.

* Gang members get employed as helpers, cooks, security guards or drivers

* Gain trust of the employer and escape with valuables

* In certain instances, they drug the families before robbing

* Gang members in various States are connected through social media platforms.

* Police ask people to use the Hawkeye application to upload and verify credentials of domestic helps before employing them.

* Identify proof that should be collected by employers.