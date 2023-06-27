Nizamabad: Four arrested for assault and robbery

Four men were arrested on Tuesday on charges of assaulting a man and robbing him of his valuables

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Nizamabad: Four men were arrested on Tuesday on charges of assaulting a man and robbing him of his valuables and seized two bikes from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Naveen, Harish, Damodar, and Praveen. Another accused, Gangadhar, is still at large, the police said.

According to the police, the primary accused, Naveen, threatened the victim, Poshetti, of killing him and took him away from the bus stand to Chinnapur, where the other three accused were waiting.

The accused assaulted Poshetti and robbed his valuables. They then took him to his house in Erajpalle and robbed him of Rs 35,000. They threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident, the police stated.

A case has been registered under sections 365, 395, and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is ongoing. The police have been able to track down the accused based on CCTV footage.