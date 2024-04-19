Hyderabad: Police constable killed in road accident near Ghatkesar

P. Dhanunjay (35), was proceeding on his motorcycle with his wife and two children from his relative’s house in Ghatkesar towards Uppal when the mishap occurred in the morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: A constable from Saroornagar Woman Police Station died on the spot when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a rashly driven car at Pocharam IT Corridor on Friday.

Police said the family had attended a wedding of their relative on Thursday night and stayed there.

They started to their home on the bike driven by Dhanunjay. When they reached near IT Corridor at Pocharam, a rashly driven car coming from the opposite direction crashed into them.

While Dhanunjay suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot, his family members escaped with minor injuries. Other motorists who witnessed the mishap rushed to the rescue of the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

The Pocharam IT Corridor police are investigating. Efforts are on identify the absconding car driver.