Hyderabad Police launches initiative to check hidden cameras in shopping malls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 08:55 PM

Hyderabad: To make Hyderabad safer for women and children, and to make their movement at public places safer, a unique initiative was launched by the Hyderabad Police for inspecting spy cameras at shopping malls.

The Hyderabad Police in collaboration with the Department of Education and NSS (National Service Scheme) students from now will check for hidden cameras or spy cameras in shopping malls.

On the occasion of Independence Day, City Police Commissioner K Srinivasa Reddy and B Venkateshsham, Principal Secretary, Education Department inaugurated the initiative on Thursday.

The team having women professional experts will check for cameras in female changing rooms, wash rooms cum toilets etc., and declare the place safe, and secure if no such camera is found. There will be periodical checks randomly conducted in big and small shopping areas.

This effort is to create a safer and secure environment to the women and children. As a part of the program the teams will conduct checks in all the shops and malls. NSS students who participate in the program are given credits in their hour bank accounts.

The initiative will continue till all the malls and shops are covered and declared to be safe from spy cameras.