Hyderabad Police raids medical store for selling habit-forming drugs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 03:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force along with Begumpet police raided a medical store for allegedly selling habit forming drugs and seized huge quantities of cough syrups, injections and Nitrovit tablets from the place.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force (north) team raided Mahaveer Medical Store at Begumpet and caught Mutha Kishore Kumar (58) and Muslam Raju (39). “Kishore purchased the medicines from a medical representative Ramesh and sold it to drug addicts at a higher price,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.

The police caught Kishore, Raju and Ramesh and seized the material. A case under NDPS Act is booked against them at Begumpet police station.