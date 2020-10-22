Hyderabad: Poster of film on women empowerment and safety unveiled

The short film is about how women should react when faced with unexpected situations and aims to empower women protect themselves from possible threat and danger situations

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: After his critically acclaimed short films on women empowerment and women safety such as ‘Life is Beautiful’ and ‘Marolokam’, director R Shashank has now come up with another film ‘Ammay’.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat released the poster of the film which happens to be the third collaboration of Shashank with the Rachakonda police after ‘Marolokam’ and ‘Life is beautiful’.

The short film is about how women should react when faced with unexpected situations and aims to empower women protect themselves from possible threat and danger situations.

Rachakonda Police as part of several women empowerment measures are also conducting Kalaripayattu (self defence art) for girls in schools under the Student Police Cadet program.

The purpose is that every woman should become her first weapon to protect herself before any other help from police or society, Bhagwat said.

