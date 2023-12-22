Hyderabad: Prajavani conducted, 2202 applications received

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: Over 2000 applications were filed at the Prajavani programme, which was conducted at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Greenlands here on Friday.

Undeterred by the cold weather, people arrived from far off places across the State to lodge their grievances. Much before the commencement of the programme at 10 a.m, people were seen queued up at the venue.

S Mallesh, a resident of Nagunuru village, Karimnagar Rural mandal turned up to lodge a grievance seeking ownership certificate of his two acres land. He said despite lodging a complaint at Karimnagar Collectorate his grievance was not addressed.

A group of advocates lodged a complaint on the police against the arrest of Big Boss 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth at the Prajavani programme. The advocates said the arrest was illegal and demanded stringent action on the police officers.

Similarly, Lakshmi, a resident of Jiaguda filed an application seeking allotment of double bedroom house. In the absence of Ministers, GHMC senior officials received the applications, police said.

Compared to previous sessions, there was decline in the rush. During the Tuesday’s programme, over 5000 applications were filed and on Friday, the complaints came down 2202. Majority of the applications were filed seeking double bedroom houses, pensions and land-dispute related.

Applicants were permitted to file their grievances even after they turned up after the scheduled 10 am for standing in the queues. The next session of Prajavani would be conducted on Tuesday from 10 am to 1 pm.

Fraudsters make quick buck at Prajavani

A few people tried to make quick money at the Prajavani programme by selling an application form for Rs. 10 each. These budding ‘entrepreneurs’ offered the applications forms, which were titled ‘Prajavani’ along with pictures of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The form includes applicant’s name, address, Aadhaar, mobile number and the purpose of the complaint. For filling up the details in the forms, additional Rs.10 was collected from the applicants. This was despite help desks being set up at the venue for the convenience of the applicants.