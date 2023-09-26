Hyderabad: Prasads Multiplex to remain shut on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Prasads Multiplex, a popular entertainment destination in Hyderabad, has announced its temporary closure on Thursday. The decision comes in light of the upcoming Ganesh immersion.

Over the past few days, Prasads Multiplex has experienced a surge in visitors, owing to the increased footfall in the Tank Bund area due to the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In response to this heightened activity and considering security concerns, the management has decided to temporarily shut its doors on the immersion day.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory, urging citizens to avoid roads within a two-kilometer radius of Khairtabad Bada Ganesh during the Ganesh immersion event. The decision to close Prasads Multiplex aligns with this advisory, as the surrounding area is expected to witness extensive traffic congestion due to the influx of devotees participating in the procession.

Specifically, the public has been urged to steer clear of several key junctions to minimize traffic disruption. These junctions include VV Statue, Shadan Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Ayodhya, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli Junction, NTR Marg, and Necklace Rotary.