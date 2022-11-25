Watch films on India’s largest screen in Hyderabad from 25 Nov

Among moviegoers in the city, the excitement to watch the movie on a large screen is the most for the upcoming ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Prasads Multiplex at NTR Marg in the city has opened doors to the country’s largest screen today. About 64 feet in height and 101.6 feet in width, the screen is as tall as a movie theatre screen can be made.

Fans of Marvel turned up to watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which was released earlier this month. Other than that, movies like ‘Kantara’ and ‘Yashoda’ are also expected to be screened.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, an official of the mall said that the movies are currently being screened in 2D format. “We have ordered the 3D glasses and are awaiting their delivery. Once we receive them, all films will be screened in 3D on the large screen,” he added.

Among moviegoers in the city, the excitement to watch the movie on a large screen is the most for the upcoming ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’.

Announcing the same on screening on Twitter, Prasads Multiplex wrote, “Our home. Our family. Our fortress. Experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in #PrasadsLargeScreen on December 16.”

The 3D screen is manufactured by StrongMDI, a Canada-based projection screen manufacturer. The speakers for the screen will be of high wattage from QSC Audio Products and for atoms playback, a Dolby CP950 sound processor will be in use.