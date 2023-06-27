| Film Reviews No Longer Allowed On The Premises Of Prasads Multiplex

Film reviews no longer allowed on the premises of Prasads multiplex

An official from Prasads multiplex announced the ban on film reviews on movie release days and shared an image of closed gates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Prasads multiplex, Hyderabad, has decided to prohibit film reviews within its premises. The decision comes after a heated altercation occurred among a group of movie-goers, triggered by a negative review shared by an individual who was at the multiplex to watch a movie.

The incident unfolded on June 16 (Friday) when an audience member expressed their dissatisfaction with a recently released movie, prompting a few others in the theatre to physically assault the reviewer.

The altercation quickly escalated, creating a chaotic scene that required intervention from security personnel. Following this unfortunate event, the authorities at Prasads multiplex have deemed it necessary to implement the ban on film reviews within their premises.

Prasads multiplex has been a regular hub for media outlets and YouTube channels to gather public movie reviews every Friday, coinciding with the release of new films. This practice allowed enthusiasts and casual movie-goers to share their opinions.

However, an official from Prasads multiplex announced the ban on film reviews and shared an image of closed gates, symbolising the end of media access on movie release days.