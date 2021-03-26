Hyderabad: Premature baby gets a new lease of life

The baby, according to the hospital, was kept on ventilatory support, extubated on the third day after her birth and then kept on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Hyderabad: The doctors at Medicover Women and Child Hospital were able to save a preterm baby girl, who was born when she was just 24 weeks and five days. The child, who weighed just about 550 grams, was discharged from the hospital on Friday, weighing all of 2.5 kg now.

The baby, according to the hospital, was kept on ventilatory support, extubated on the third day after her birth and then kept on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP). After a few weeks, CPAP support gradually decreased and started cycling with CPAP and HFNC (High Flow Nasal Cannula). Currently, the baby is healthy and does not require ventilator support.

She had also developed abdominal distension and tenderness and was also diagnosed to have NEC (Necrotizing Enterocolitis). However, after treatment, her health improved.

“Everyone in our team took great care in looking after the baby. She proved to be very strong and managed to pull through all the difficult days,” said Dr. Ravinder Reddy Parige of Medicover hospital. He also thanked all the doctors as well as the child’s parents for entrusting the hospital with the mission of saving the fragile baby.

