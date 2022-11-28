Hyderabad: Property offender arrested

Hyderabad: The Medipally police arrested a property offender Pasupati Sri Ramulu alias Kinnera Sivaram (50), a native of Prakasham district in Andhra Pradesh and recovered 25 tolas of gold, 500 grams of silver and a two wheeler from his possession. The arrested person is allegedly involved in 15 cases registered in the two Telugu states.

DCP Malkajgiri, K Rakshita Murthy, said recently Sri Ramulu had managed to break into a house at Peerzadiguda in Medipally and decamped with property when the house owner was away. After registering a case, the police teams managed to track him by verifying around 90 surveillance cameras from Peerzadiguda to MGBS Gowliguda.

Based on his crime history and available information, the police arrested Sri Ramulu at Ghatkesar on Sunday night. On interrogation he confessed to his involvement in 10 cases in Medipally and one case in Chaitanyapuri police stations of Rachakonda while the remaining cases were related to Andhra Pradesh.