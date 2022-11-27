Avik bags top honours at Telangana Masters Athletics Championships

Avik clocked 26.12 sec to clinch gold in the 200m event of men’s 35 years category of the 5th Telangana Masters Games Athletics Championships
Hyderabad: Avik clocked 26.12 sec to clinch gold in the 200m event of men’s 35 years category of the 5th Telangana Masters Games Athletics Championships held at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Ch Rajashekar and Narayan settled for second and third positions respectively.
Results: Men: 35 years: 200 M: 1 Avik (26.12sec), 2 Ch Rajashekar, 3 Narayan; 800M: 1 Narayan (2.38.3 sec), 2 Raju, 3 Santosh; Long Jump: 1 Ch Rajashekar (5.07M), 2 Laxmaian, 3 G Ramesh; 45 years: 200 M: 1 Bal Gopal (28.69sec), 2 Ramakrishna, 3 P Srinivasu; 800 M: 1 Arun Kumar (2.46.0sec), 2 Ram Babu, 3 Sridhar Babu; 50 years: 5000 M Race Walk: 1 Sangeshwar (40.02.1sec), 2 Narayana Rao, 3 Veera Pratap; 5000 M: 1 K Suryanarayana (26:05.3sec), 2 Prabhulaiah, 3 N Srinivas; 60 years: 5000 M Race Walk: 1 Krishna Reddy (58.17.2 sec), 2 Rajashekar Reddy, 3 Gangadhar Reddy; 75 years: Shot Put: 1 P V Subba Rao (6:59M), 2 Subba Rayudu, 3 Karunakar Rao.