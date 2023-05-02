Hyderabad racer excels in National Motorcycle Drag Racing in Chennai

Md Riyaz is the only racer who is representing Telangana state in the national championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 AM, Tue - 2 May 23

Rider name Mohammed Riyaz from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Motorcycle racer from Hyderabad, Mohammed Riyaz has beaten 10 time national champion in his debut race in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023 held at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on April 30, according to a press release.

Riyaz in his debut race in the 550-850 CC National Drag Race Championship class made a record breaking time of 8.461 on his Triumph Daytona 675R making it hard for the other riders, the press release said. In the same category, Siddharth Parmar from Mumbai clocked 8.611 and Hemanth from mantra racing has clocked 8.772.

Mohammed Riyaz also came first runner up and second runner up in two other classes (1050CC and 1650CC Unrestricted class) on his drag prepped (race built) Suzuki Hayabusa.

Md Riyaz is the only racer who is representing Telangana state in the national championship.

“Due to technical issues on the bike and time constraints I couldn’t manage to achieve victories in those classes. I am looking forward to race in my home ground on May 14 in Hyderabad at Begumpet airport,” he said.