Hyderabad: Radiant sets up 86-inch TV manufacturing assembly at Fab City

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:18 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Radiant Appliances and Electronics has set up India’s first 86 inch LED TV manufacturing assembly line at Hyderabad.

Raminder Singh Soin, company Managing Director, inaugurated the new assembly line at its Fab City premises on Monday. He said the production of 75-inch Google TV, DLED, Bezelless has officially commenced for OEMs.

Radiant will now enhance the manufacturing of TV for more brands. Radiant is part of the Resolute Group of Companies, which has over 25 years of experience in electronics manufacturing, and has worked with global OEMs.