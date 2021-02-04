Radiant to up TV capacity to seven million units

The company, which has manufacturing units at Electronic City and Medchal, has already invested Rs 100 crore and this will further increase to Rs 200 crore, Raminder Singh Soni, its Managing Director told Telangana Today.

Hyderabad: Radiant Appliances and Electronics, a contract manufacturer of TVs for big brands, will up its manufacturing capacity to five million units per annum this year from the current 2 million units this year. The capacity will go past 7-8 million units in 2022.

Between the two units, it is employing about 4,000 people and will add 1,500 more in two years. It is now working in two shifts and a third shift will be added as volumes grow. It started operations with two manufacturing lines and now has six lines. Plans are on to take this to 15 in two years, he said.

The company has a 40 per cent market share. It counts OnePLus, MI, Samsung, Motorolo, Pansonic and Amazon among its clients. “Several big brands have a Made-in-Telangana stamp on them. It is a proudest thing for us,” he said adding that it aims to be the largest TV manufacturer in India.

“A ban on import of completely built units (CBUs) and increased duties on import finished products has given an impetus to local manufacturing. Since many brands do not have factories in India, they are giving orders to people like us to manufacture TVs for them,” he said.

According to him, about 15 to 20 per cent components for TVs are locally made and rest are imported from Singapore, Korea, China, Taiwan and other places.

“India is now the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world after China. Companies like Apple, Samsung and a host of others are making their phones in India. Except screens, most components used in mobiles are made in India,” said Soni adding that there is scope for adding automobile and industrial electronics as well.

Telangana is at an advantage as right talent is available. “Here, we have young engineers who are capable of doing this work. There is a huge push by the TS Government. What it did with TS-iPASS and other incentives it rolled out, I do not think there is any other State that comes closer to it in this aspect. TS is working to bring a dry port near Hyderabad. Once this happens, we will see a huge number of electronic companies coming up,” he said.

“No land is available in the electronic manufacturing clusters. People want to expand but there is no space. We were expecting the Government to announce a new electronic manufacturing cluster for Telangana but we have not seen anything for Telangana in this budget,” he said.

