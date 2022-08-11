Hyderabad: Railway police nab chain snatchers, recover 14 tolas of gold

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation nabbed two alleged chain snatchers and recovered 14 tolas of gold worth Rs. 7 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Pujari Satish (20) an auto driver from Borabanda and native of Khammam, and Yadagiri (25) of Erragadda. One more suspect, D Raju alias Kathi Seenu, who is their accomplice, was absconding.

GRP Hyderabad Inspector A Srinivas said the trio were snatching gold chains from women travelling in trains and later selling those at different places. “They were involved in eight cases of chain snatching, including five in moving trains. The three other cases were reported in the Miyapur police station limits,” he said.

They were produced before court and remanded.