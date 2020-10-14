Hyderabad rains: Police rescue 15 persons in inundated Al Jubail colony

Hyderabad district collector Swetha Mohanty is supervising the local revenue, fire, police and GHMC teams in taking up rescue operations.

Hyderabad: Several colonies in Chandrayangutta got heavily inundated following a breach at the Palleh Cheruvu tank in Bandlaguda in south of the city on Tuesday night. Revenue officials along with GHMC and local police are taking up rescue efforts. Water level up to 12 feet is seen in several colonies including Al Jubail, Subhan colony, Gazi Millat colony, Hashamabad and other areas.

Hyderabad district collector Swetha Mohanty is supervising the local revenue, fire, police and GHMC teams in taking up rescue operations. Boats have been deployed in the colonies to shift the people to safer areas.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar visited the Al Jubail colony and reviewed the rescue and relief works taken up by the administration. He said that since morning GHMC, revenue and local police officials are supervising the

“So far 15 persons have been rescued from the inundated areas. There is nothing to panic, all departments are doing full work. The local disaster response force and the NDRF teams are taking up rescue operations,” the Commissioner said.

Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the area and spoke with the local revenue and police officials. He asked people not to unnecessarily venture out on the roads. “Our party workers are on the ground and helping the people in distress. Corporators and MLA’s are taking up the problems with the local authorities and providing help,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

