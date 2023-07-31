Hyderabad rains: Thunderstorms and rains drench city

Hyderabad experienced a mix of sunny and cloudy weather during the day, but towards the evening, rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed the city on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad Rains

Hyderabad: The city experienced a mix of sunny and cloudy weather during the day, but towards the evening, rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed the city on Monday.

As the clock struck 5 pm, East Anandbagh area recorded the highest rainfall with 24.3 mm, followed closely by Lalapet with 21.5 mm, and Trimulgherry with 20.5 mm of rainfall.

Several other areas, including Banjara Hills, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Nampally, and Gachibowli, also experienced good amounts of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted that the city will see light rain or drizzle over the next two days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius, offering some respite from the hot weather. On the other hand, the minimum temperature is anticipated to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.