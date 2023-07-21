| Coach Bayash Excited Over Tilaks Inclusion In Indian Team Says It Was One Of Best Moments Of My Life

Coach Bayash excited over Tilak’s inclusion in Indian team, says ‘It was one of best moments of my life’

The stylish left-hander leaves for preparatory camp at NCA for the upcoming West Indies tour

N Thakur Tilak Varma with coach Salam Bayash ahead of his departure for Indian camp at the NCA, on Thursday

Hyderabad: When Hyderabad cricketer N Thakur Tilak Varma was named in the Indian team for the upcoming T20s against West Indies, his coach Salam Bayash was over the moon. On Thursday, the coach was all excited when his ward departed for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the preparatory camp ahead of the West Indies tour.

On the eve of his ward’s departure for the NCA, the coach spent close to five hours discussing his game plan and his role in the Indian team. “It was one of the best moments of my life. I am so happy that Tilak has been selected for the Indian team. Playing for the country is every cricketer’s dream. Today he left for the camp in NCA. I am very excited,” said the coach.

What was the coach’s message for the cricketer who is set for the big leap? “I spoke to him about his game plan. We talked a lot about finishing the games. Given that his role would be of a finisher, I talked to him about taking the team home and staying there till the end,” he revealed.

Bayash is also hopeful that the stylish left-hander would get a chance to figure in the playing XI. “I feel he will get a chance given his proven abilities. Even if he doesn’t make the cut, I told him that he needs to be ready to deliver whenever the opportunity knocks on his door.”

According to the coach, playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League was the turning point for Tilak and said the stint made him a different player. “Playing alongside the likes of Indian captain Rohit (Sharma) and being mentored by the God of Cricket (Sachin Tendulkar) has taken his game to a different level. He has matured into a big-match player and can deliver whatever the team requires of him,” explained Bayash.

The coach added that Tilak will also be a very good red-ball player. “From his starting days, he liked playing with the red ball. He has been impressive in the longer format. He used to set targets in the day games and work on them. His hard work has also made him a good white ball player. He is capable of playing for India in Tests as well.”

Meanwhile, the trainees of Legala Cricket Academy, where Tilak trains, and the director of the academy Prithvi Reddy wished the Hyderabad batter all the success on the West Indies tour.