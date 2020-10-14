Hyderabad rains: Zoo Park closed

According to zoo authorities, areas like the safari park, bear moat and primate area were the most affected ones.

Hyderabad: Following the heavy rains on Tuesday, the Nehru Zoological Park will remain closed for visitors on Wednesday as there is water stagnation in the zoo.

According to zoo authorities, areas like the safari park, bear moat and primate area were the most affected ones.

“We are pumping out water that has stagnated in the zoo premises. Efforts are being made to clear out water from animal enclosures using pumps at the earliest,” said an official.

Authorities have requested visitors to cooperate and avoid visiting the zoo on Wednesday.

