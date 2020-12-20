Hyderabad: Rape suspects detained under PD Act

A.Ramesh and Pawan, both auto-rickshaw drivers from LB Nagar, forced a 17 year-old girl who lost her way to her grandmother’s house into their auto and took her to an isolated place at Hayathnagar

Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat invoked the preventive detention act order against two sexual offenders involved in a gang rape of a minor girl, here on Sunday.

A.Ramesh and Pawan, both auto-rickshaw drivers from LB Nagar, forced a 17 year-old girl who lost her way to her grandmother’s house into their auto and took her to an isolated place at Hayathnagar. There, they were joined by their friend R.Santosh, and all the three raped her. Later, they abandoned her at Vijayapuri Colony in Kothapet.

Acting on a tip-off, the LB Nagar police arrested the three men and seized two auto-rickshaws used to kidnap the victim and three cell phones. They were remanded to judicial custody.

The police found that Ramesh and Pawan have a criminal history and were involved in several property offences. Between 2016 and 2019, Ramesh was involved in as many as seven property offences in the limits of the Rachakonda.

The PD Act order was executed on them at the central prison in Cherlapally, where they are currently in judicial custody.

