Telugu wedding in Gulf brings together Congress and BRS

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 14 February 2024, 05:56 PM

Jeddah: On either side of principal political forces between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS, two families with significant stake in the Hyderabad real estate entered a relationship by virtue of the marriage of their children in a Gulf country.

The son of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Prasad Reddy got married with the daughter of P. Mahinder Reddy, brother of BRS MLC P Venkat Rami Reddy, in Bahrain on Wednesday, Vasanta Panchami, a day considered auspicious.With pre-wedding festivities in both households on since Saturday, groom Lohit’s Pendli Koduku Brundam, known as ‘baraat’ flew into Bahrain the same day.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also attended the wedding. Most of the invitees returned to Hyderabad in special charter flights after the wedding.

Venkat Rami Reddy family owns real estate conglomerate Raja Pushpa and Srinivasa Reddy’s family owns Raghava Constructions among other firms that engaged in construction and real estate business back home in India.