Hyderabad: Praja Darbar continues; queue gets longer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Long queues are continuing to form outside the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan at Greenlands for the first Praja Darbar on Friday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy commenced the Praja Darbar and received the applications and assured them that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest.

After conducting the Praja Darbar till about 11.30 am, Revanth Reddy left for the Secretariat, handing over the proceedings to his Cabinet colleague D Anasuya (Seethakka). Till 1.30pm, over 200 applications were filed by people, who came from across the State.

After their application was received by the officials, an acknowledgement was issued to them and officials said an SMS would also be sent on their mobile.

A majority of the applications were pertaining to double bedroom houses (41 percent) revenue (32 percent) and labour’s employment (22 percent).

K Anil Kumar, a resident of Borabanda filed an application seeking a double bedroom house and employment. Similarly, Appa Rao, a differently-abled person and resident from Yapral, appealed to Seethakka about grant of pension and a double bedroom house.

There were applicants, who wanted pensions, ration cards and land related issues and ownership certificates as well.

Among the early complainants were the people of Sangaipally gram panchayat and thanda from Doultabad mandal in Kondangal, the constituency of the Chief Minister, who wanted to raise the issue of a proper road facility from their village to Peddanandigama to Imdapur and from Kudrimalla to Nandaram. Their request was for a tarred road in the route.

Officials have set up a help desk, where the people have to register their grievances in the Praja Darbar. After formal registration, the grievances are being categorised department wise and being uploaded online.

Many people were seen standing in queues even at 2 pm for registering their grievances at the Praja Darbar. There was still no confirmation from officials as to whether the Praja Darbar would continue till evening.