Gachibowli records lowest minimum temperature, IMD predicts milder conditions ahead

Over the past week, Hyderabad experienced considerable temperature variations. On December 2, the city registered 19.7 degrees Celsius, followed by 20.6 degrees Celsius on December 3 and a higher mark of 22.5 degrees Celsius on December 4.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 03:00 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Gachibowli witnessed the lowest minimum temperature in Hyderabad on Thursday, recording a chilly 15 degrees Celsius. The drop in temperatures was accompanied by a biting wind chill that enveloped the city during the evening and early morning hours.

However, the temperatures dipped again on December 5 and 6, recording 20.6 degrees Celsius and 20.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. December 7 witnessed a minor increase to 20.4 degrees Celsius, but the mercury took a significant plunge on December 8, hitting a low of 17 degrees Celsius.

However, the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H), has indicated that there won’t be a further drop in minimum temperatures across the city.

“The wind has been prevalent for the past few days due to the cloudy weather that prevailed earlier in the week, stemming from the cyclone’s effect. This condition has consequently contributed to the drop in temperatures. However, from Saturday onward, both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with minimum temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius,” stated Dr. A. Sravani, Scientist ‘C’ at IMD-H.

She further stated that at least until mid-December, the city is not likely to experience the peak of winter temperatures.

“The wind chill played a factor in the recent drop, but we expect a return to milder conditions,” added Dr. Sravani.

While the city experiences a temporary chilly weather, Hyderabadis can anticipate a gradual return to relatively warmer conditions over the coming days.