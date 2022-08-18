Hyderabad: Realtor found dead in Uppal

18 August 22

Hyderabad: A realtor was found hanging in his house at IDA Colony in Uppal on Wednesday night. Police suspect financial problem led to his death by suicide.

K.Ramakrishna Prasad (39), who worked as a construction builder, was upset over losses in business and was staying in isolation from his family members for the last few days.

On Tuesday night, he left the house without informing anyone and went to his old vacant house. He was later found hanging from the ceiling iron rod. The Uppal police are investigating.